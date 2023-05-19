Super 7: Maryvale's Dalton Harper

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY. (WKBW) — Maryvale high school's Dalton Harper is a slugger

”When he hits in batting practice it’s a show.”

Harper has made a name for himself here in Western New York. And you’ll find him on almost every page of the Flyers’ record books. An accomplishment he put in the work and the miles to achieve.

"But at 13 years old is when I started playing for Motor City Hit Dogs out of Detroit, Michigan," Harper told 7 sports. "We were traveling all over the place and I wanted to keep going.”

So Dalton did just that. He ventured South and spent summers playing baseball in front of college and MLB scouts. But ultimately he chose Georgia Southern as the next step on his baseball journey.

“The atmosphere when I went down there to visit. The family part of it," Harper says. "The coaches, they were all amazing. And it felt like the best place for me to go.”

Harper is primarily the Flyers’ catcher. But pick any of the other eight positions and he’ll be more than capable of playing there too.

“The fact that I can play anywhere and they trust me with the game in my hands. It means everything to me,” he adds.

Ryan Mohr has known Dalton long before he became his head coach. He’s had a front row seat to watch him become the leader of Maryvale’s program. And he’ll be the first to tell you that the best is yet to come.

“He’s been a great kid to have. Definitely someone I’ll call my friend once he’s done playing. A kid that you’ll obviously follow," Mohr said. "And I know he’ll be excited to come back and see Maryvale when he’s in town.”

But for now Dalton and his teammates will chase a few titles. All while solidifying his legacy among the best that’s ever come through Maryvale.

“And I’m just blessed to have a team around me that helped me get into these situations so I could have opportunities like that.”

