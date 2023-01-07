Super 7: Kenmore West's Damien Isch

KENMORE NY. (WKBW) — Kenmore West’s Damien Isch did not have the junior year of high school most kids his age get to experience.

“My last treatment was in the middle of October. I think the 14th. And I knew after that I didn’t have any more treatments left. After that Roswell plans a day where you can ring the bell," Isch told 7 Sports.

7 Sports: “How good did it feel to ring that bell.”

"It felt pretty good" he adds.

Damien and his family shared an emotional moment together after the bell ringing. Knowing the remission stage in the fight against Ewing sarcoma, would welcome some much needed normalcy back into his life. And when Damien hit the ice again. He didn’t waste any time ringing a new kind of bell.

“My second game back playing I had my first goal. And it was just super emotional for me and my dad both. I’ll never forget that goal," Isch said.

“You couldn’t ask for a better end to that part of his story. I figured the cancer part of the story is done. So now we’re moving onto the rest of his senior year for hockey season," Kenmore West head hockey coach Rob Roszak says.

With a new found appreciation for life. And a resilient attitude. Damien Isch turns the page to a new chapter. One where he’ll be making plays on the ice, the lacrosse field and anything else the high school senior chooses to tackle next.

“Here’s a kid who could’ve felt bad for himself. And could’ve said I’m going to let this get me down. But no, he fought through it. I think it shows his character. And shows you can accomplish anything you want." adds Roszak.