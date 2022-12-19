Super 7: John F. Kennedy High School sophomore Michael Mingle

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY. (WKBW) — John F. Kennedy High School’s Michael Mingle knows ball. So much so that this sophomore has become a focal point for the Bears. But this is a role Michael has always been prepared for.

"When I started playing basketball I was always playing with older people. So I always have felt the pressure of trying to control the game," Mingle told 7 Sports. "And how to be a good player on the court.”

His cool and calm demeanor is rare for such a young player. And first-year head coach Lindsey Taylor has been impressed from day one on how well Michael has handled the pressure.

“You don’t see too many sophomores and freshmen step up and lead the team. It’s just maturity," Taylor says. "You don’t get too many kids like that. But it shows his natural maturity with the game and as a person.”

Basketball has always been a fixture in Mingle’s life. From his father first peeking his interest in the sport. To the opportunities it has created. Michael has never once looked back after taking the road basketball led him down.

“Basketball has always been an outlet for me. Trying to stray away from the streets and all the bad things in the world," Mingle adds. "So basketball is the outlet I can always go to to keep me positive.”

Mingle’s skill and charisma on the court speaks for itself. His ceiling as you can imagine is sky-high according to coach Taylor.

"This kid right here is easily one of the more talented in Western New York and section VI. And I’m excited to showcase what he can really do in the regular season, sectionals and the next two-three years to come.”

“Every single game you’re going to be doubted of your skill. You just got to go out there and prove them wrong. You go out and prove your best abilities," said Mingle.