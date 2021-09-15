Super 7 is back and better: help us showcase exceptional athletes, coaches, managers, and fans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 Eyewitness News sports team is excited to announce the return of the Super 7 program, with new parameters to help us better showcase the positive moments in school sports across Western New York.

Once known as the "Super 7 Athlete of the Week," Super 7 is expanding and will now include:



student athletes

coaches

team managers

super fans

others involved in school athletic programs

Nominees will be considered not just for their performance on the field or on the court, but also for their sportsmanship, hard work, and commitment to their team and teammates.

Every athlete deserves to have their story told!

To nominate someone you feel has made a positive impact on their team, sport, or athletics program, head to wkbw.com/super7 and fill out the form at the top of the page. You can also share pictures and videos with the 7 Eyewitness News sports team on social media by using #Super7.

Every Friday, our sports team will highlight a Super 7 athlete, coach, manager or fan of the week on 7ABC and online.

7 Eyewitness News wishes all school athletic departments in Western New York a happy and safe academic year.