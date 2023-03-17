Super 7: Hamburg's Clara Strack

HAMBURG NY. (WKBW) — She’s Hamburg’s all-time leading scorer. An All-Western New York first team standout. And future Virginia Tech Hokie. Clara Strack has every reason to bask in her many accomplishments. But there’s too many people that have helped her get to this point. That she's thankful to have with her.

“Our team has been super close. We hang out a lot. Everyone works really hard even if they play a ton or don’t play a ton. Everyone still works hard in place to make everyone better," Strack told 7 Sports. "And make our team better as a whole.”

Clara was thrown right into the fire of high-caliber girls basketball at a young age. How she’s handled the pressure that’s come with the spotlight she’s created for herself, is something head coach Amy Steger credits to her sacrifice for the game. And her selflessness she showcases.

“I mean she’s putting so much time and giving up so much of that highs school social life to better her basketball game. So she’s given a lot to be where she is. I think the other thing too is she gets so excited for her teammates," Steger says. "That’s my favorite part. She would rather kick it out to a teammate and watch her hit a three. She gets more excited for that moment than when she scored down low.

Over the past few years she along with Gretchen Dolan and Kaylee Krysztof to name a few have put the Western New York girls basketball scene in the forefront. It’s quite the honor for Clara. Who knows that her best days on the hardwood are still ahead of her when she heads to Blacksburg, Virginia to play division one basketball.

“I grew up playing with Kaylee, she was one of my teammates always. I train sometimes with Gretchen. I think it’s just a really cool thing.”