Super 7: Gowanda's Winter Rivera

GOWANDA, NY. (WKBW) — In the Western New York lacrosse scene, Gowanda’s Winter Rivera is a straight-up problem for defenses.

The Panthers attackman has eclipsed 100 career goals and 100 career assists. And in 2023 he tallied 108 total points. The most in section VI. For those who watch him, they'll all agree that the best part is that he’s only a sophomore. With a lot more he wants to prove

"I feel like improvement is all over the place. You can find it anywhere. Whether it’s being coachable, confidence, skill. I feel like the sky isn’t even the limit," Rivera told 7 Sports.

We’re sort of inclined to believe Winter when he says that because it’s taken him just a few short years to become a rising star in the state. A label that has come with a lot of added responsibility. But he’s embraced every bit of that.

"A lot of these players are young guys. We’re all juniors, sophomores and freshmen. And just try to be a big brother to all my teammates," Rivera says.

“His success that he’s having is allowing us as a team to be successful," added Gowanda boys varsity lacrosse coach Justin Gill.

There’s no one who’s been a better witness to Winter’s rise than Gill. He along with Rivera’s family encouraged him to supplement his lacrosse development. Landing him on the Six Nations Rebels based out of Ontario. Gill says this experience will be invaluable for Winter’s development.

"It’s going to show him how the higher levels work," Gill adds. "Where his fitness level needs to be at. And where his progression level needs to be at.”

With that kind of exposure Winter could take his talents almost anywhere he’d like to finish out his high school career. But Gowanda and the Cattaraugus territory is and always will be home. So for him finishing his high school career here in Gowanda. Just means more.

"The origins of the game and where it comes from is really special to all of us. And I think it shows through in our play," said Gill. "And I think our success will grow and get better.”

“I had family that came here too. And everywhere I go I bleed blue,” Rivera added.

