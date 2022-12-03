Super 7: Eden's Ashley Ballou and Maggie Zittel

EDEN, NY. (WKBW) — “They lead by example because they’re positive people that our student athletes want to be around.”

Eden High School’s Ashley Ballou and Maggie Zittel serve as the bedrock of the Lady Raiders basketball program. Both are multi-sport athletes.

Ashley has recently signed onto a full scholarship to play volleyball at UConn. Her three older sisters have all played at the collegiate level. But Ashley is the only one who will play at the division-one level. A bragging point at the family dinner table.

“Whenever we’re in an argument I just bring it up that I’m doing better than you," says Ballou. "Kind of gives me a privilege over them.”

Meanwhile, Maggie certainly knows a lot about sibling rivalries. Her sister Jessica is the school’s all-time leading scorer. As much as Maggie wants to chase that record for herself. Sitting at 775 career points. She’s more focused on a different goal. Believe it or not. It actually incorporates her sister’s accomplishment.

“I’m honestly just chasing 1,000 points. I’m trying to get 1, 2, 3 on the board because my sister, Brooke Woodard and I have been playing together and graduated three years apart. So it’d be cool to have the top three spots on the board together," Maggie adds.

The way "family" has been seemingly woven into the way both Ashley and Maggie carry themselves onto the court is something head coach Bill O’Hare doesn’t take for granted.

“I still remember very vividly watching Emily and Ashley being on the court at the same time last year. Same for Jess and Maggie. When it’s over you can’t get any of it back," O'Hare said. "So you want to embrace every single day. Every single day is an opportunity.

And together Ashley and Maggie will spearhead the Lady Raider’s campaign for their first ever state title this upcoming season.