Super 7: Depew's Kaylee Krysztof

DEPEW, NY. (WKBW) — On December 9th, 2022 Depew’s Kaylee Krysztof stamped her name in the Wildcat record books. Becoming the girl basketball program’s all-time leading scorer.

Fast forward to today, the senior and McDonald’s All-American nominee has now soared past 2,000 points scored. And every milestone reached is just another credit to countless hours she’s put into her life on the hardwood.

“In 7th grade, I’ve said this before but we’ve talked about the fact I wanted to beat the record and now that it’s actually happened I’m like, is this really real?" Krysztof told 7 Sports. Like little Kaylee is coming out and being like are we really here? Did we actually make it? And it’s like, yea we did.”

Kaylee has solidified more than her name in Depew sports history. She’s also helped create the new standard for third year head coach McKenzie Bezon’s program in the future.

“Everyday I’m so thankful for Kaylee because it’s like having a mini-coach on the floor. I’m not shocked or surprised that she’s getting to where she is because of the time and energy she puts into her craft," Bezon added.

Kaylee’s years of dedication on the hardwood will soon lead her to the Binghamton University women’s basketball program. As great of an addition she’ll be for the Bearcats on the court. Coach Bezon knows Kaylee will make just as big of an impact, off of it.

“She brings out the best in people. People want to be around her because of her personality. She’s kind, easy going, easy to talk to," says bezon. So they’ve really got a winner with her. And I’m so excited for her and her future.”

“I feel like I look out for people. And I hear about the well-being of our teammates, all my friends, and my parents," Kaylee adds. "I wouldn't say I’m a people pleaser but I try to make people happy. And I’m looking out for people always.”