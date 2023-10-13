Super 7 Conversation: Williamsville North's Sophia DePrima

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY. (WKBW) — This week, our Super 7 athlete of the week takes us to Williamsville North high school. Where junior Sophia DePrima is balancing being a four-sport athlete and model student in the classroom.

Sophia recently just committed to play field hockey at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. But she also plays a big role on her flag football, ice hockey and softball teams as well.

Check out the full sit down conversation with Sophia in the video above.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for future Super 7 considerations please use the submission link found here.