Super 7 Conversation: Buffalo's Kahmari Cook heads to Albany in hopes of first state wrestling title

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — In its first year of existence, the Buffalo Public Schools wrestling program already has a section champion, and it’s exactly what Bennett senior Kahmari Cook expected to do in the 215-pound weight class.

"I worked so hard. I knew it was going to happen," Cook told 7 Sports. "We worked hard every day. And now we just have to keep working, and keep practicing. Grind all over.”

Kahmari had no other option but to put his head down and work. After a two-year hiatus from the sport of wrestling, this new program gave him a second chance to find that spark on the mat. And he hasn’t looked back since.

Dom Tibbetts/WKBW

“For him to come back with the same aggressiveness, same type of skill level that he had in North Carolina. Coaches here at BPS, all we do is enhance and improve. And now the results are him being a sectional champion. And I feel confident he’s going to bring home a state champion," adds his coach James Cunningham.

After Cook and the Bennett Tigers fell short of a state title during the 2023 football season, he’s had one thing on his mind since that final game — win a state title — regardless of the sport, and cement his legacy.

"It would mean everything. Simply because I couldn't get one for football my senior year. So being able to get a state championship in my senior year would mean everything," Cook said. "Finish it off great.”

“For him to go to Albany and bring home a state championship this weekend. The first-ever. It’s very difficult to put into words how much it would mean not just for him. But to this team, this coaching staff. To Buffalo Public Schools and this community," Cunningham added. "It’s incredible the level of support we’ve received so far.

Cook will begin his quest for that illustrious first state title today and we wish him nothing but the best of luck.

You can find the NYS Wrestling Championship brackets here.