Super 7: Amherst's George Scandurra

AMHERST, NY. (WKBW) — If you haven’t already met Amherst high school superstar George Scandurra. Just know that he is kind of a big deal.

“My dad will call him Mr. Amherst. Walking through the school you’re always going to see George slapping somebody up," says teammate Nicholas Moore.

“We’ll go to an opposing school and girls will ask for his autograph," adds senior guard Josh Bugiera. "So I think he truly puts a smile on everyone’s face.”

7 Sports: "Is that crazy for you to be signing autographs for away fans?"

“Actually yes, I love it!" says Scandurra.

George is so beloved at Amherst, he’s gone from student manager, to student coach. On the hardwood his story could be looked at as inclusion. But those closest to him know his impact stretches far deeper.

Chris Kensy/Amherst Boys varsity Basketball coach: “The kids within the entire district are so accepting of each other, no matter what their differences are. Other coaches will come up and say you have the best student coach in the entire district. It really touches my heart," head boys basketball coach Chris Kensy said."And with our guys at practice, George is a part of our family.”

"I’m coaching this year because I love my team. I love my family," adds Scandurra.

Family. That six-letter word has served as the bedrock to the Tigers’ program. So when it comes time to support George when he takes the court in the Unified basketball league, his brothers will be right there, cheering him on.

"If you’re really a fan of George you can come watch him in a game and make his three’s, point to the crowd," Moore added. "All of that."

“He’s really an awesome guy. Fun player to watch," Bugiera says. "But even more fun to just be around.”

