First Student Super 7 Athletes of the Week: North Tonawanda's Day sisters

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The North Tonawanda girl's Varsity basketball team has lofty goals and the talent to achieve them.

"I think we all want to win a State Championship," freshman guard Lilly Day said.

It's not often you hear a freshman with such high standards but it's even rarer to find a freshman who has already surpassed 1,000 career points. Lilly averages more than 20 points per game this season but isn't the Lady Jacks' top scorer. That honor belongs to her older sister Annabelle, who is averaging nearly 25 points per game.

The junior guard returned to North Tonawanda this season after spending the last several seasons at Cardinal O'Hara. The chemistry with her younger sister immediately formed in their first season together as teammates.

“It’s a lot of fun," Annabelle said. "Obviously, we grew up training together, playing together, and always competing against each other. So it’s nice having her, and having another person to play with, and have the same mindset as me, so it’s a lot of fun.”

“It’s kind of like twin telepathy," Lilly said. 'I think like oh, she’ll cut, and she will do a backdoor cut and it’s a wide open lay up.”

The Day sisters are each other's biggest supporters, but their competitive fire to be the best sister takes both of their games to a different level.

“They’ve got this inner compete that they’ve got to beat each other," head coach Michael Mills said. “Just this desire to be the best. Even amongst each other. They want to beat each other out for being the best.”

Basketball is in their blood and it's brought their entire family closer in the process. Their older sister, Brittany, is a former Super 7 athlete for her excellence in basketball. Now the two youngest Day sisters are continuing to make a name for themselves.

“I grew up in a basketball family and my family all compete," Annabelle said. "It’s nice trying a sport I hadn’t played before and then following my older sister.”

“It’s been a dream of mine," Lilly added. "I’ve always played against my sister in practices and in training, so playing with her is really exciting and I’m just so happy to play with her.”