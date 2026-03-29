WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — For a combined 65 years, two Section VI boys' swimming records stood untouched. Until Williamsville East Senior Max Anderson broke both the 200-meter and 500-meter freestyle records, solidifying his swimming legacy.

“Out of all those 41 years, there’s been so many swimmers that have come on and swam, and I was the one who broke it. It’s pretty mind-boggling that I was able to do that," Anderson said.

"He has been a part of a legacy here for the past five, six years, just before COVID and coming out of COVID, of unbelievable talent and unbelievable kids on this team," Chris Miller, coach of the Flames' swimming program, said. "So to have him be a part of that has been really special, not just for him but for me as his coach as well."

WATCH: First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Williamsville East's Max Anderson

First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Williamsville East's Max Anderson

The Flames' swimming program has had some pretty good athletes come through this pool. Anderson made sure to learn from those who came before him and saw that pay off.

"When I was in 8th grade, I was pretty bottom of the barrel compared to everyone else, and it’s pretty cool to see how far I’ve come and how much better I’ve gotten," Anderson said. "I’m pretty proud of all the work I’ve put in and how I’ve been able to become one of the best swimmers in the state.”

"Max has enhanced those skills that he was taught by those upperclassmen," Miller said. "And don’t let him kid you, he can say he was at the bottom of the barrel, but he wasn’t. He’s blown the door off any expectations anyone could have for him."

The next stop for Max takes him to Baltimore, where he’ll swim for Loyola University Maryland, but he’ll always cherish the memories he’s made here in Western New York.

"I liked at states (NYSPHSAA State Championships) when we’re rooming together and just all the memories that happen," Anderson said. "Like this year, just hanging out with my friends in other rooms was really fun and probably my favorite moment."