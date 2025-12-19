BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Williamsville East senior swimmer Lauren Golden remembers the emotions after winning not one but two New York State Championships.

“I was so full of joy because that is what I’ve been working for, and I was surrounded by all my closest friends from all my years of swimming who have supported me," Golden said.

Golden won the 50 and 100 meter freestyles, and in that 50 meter race, she won by one-one hundredth of a second — a finger-tip margin of victory.

With a last name like Golden, you’d think winning has come second nature, but her path to success was paved by years of coming up just short.

“You could let those disappointments affect you and get you down, but she took all those setbacks and really turned them into motivation," said head coach Chris Miller.

WATCH: First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Williamsville East's Lauren Golden

With two state titles to her name and a spot on the Colorado State swimming team awaiting her next fall, Golden has left behind a winning legacy, but she wants to be remembered for something more.

“In a competitive sport like this, it may be hard to look out for others when you’re looking out for yourself so much," Golden said. "I think I do a good job of including everyone else. Just making it feel more like a team sport rather than individual.”

“She came in with a different mentality to do the best she could," Miller said. "She wanted to literally take the section by storm, and she did, but she did it with about as much kindness, compassion and teammanship as you could ever want.”

Golden’s time swimming for the Flames may be done, but she still has flag football season to look forward to this spring. Where, go figure, she’s the team’s quarterback. Something tells us that she might just be on the verge of doing something special with them, as well.