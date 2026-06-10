First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Lancaster's Claire Buccieri

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lancaster High School junior Claire Buccieri has already etched her name in the record books. However, the Section VI girls lacrosse all-time leader in goals scored still feels that there’s more left to prove.

"One of my goals in the rest of my high school career would be to win in regionals. I think that’s been a goal of mine since the beginning, is to try to help my team get to the state tournament and also getting ready for the next level in college at the Division I level," Claire Buccieri said.

The Legends picked up the Class A Section VI title last week in dominant fashion. Buccieri added to her goal record, which now has her sitting in 8th place all-time in New York State history.

Safe to say she can take over a game at any moment. But she’s also not afraid to share the shine that comes with it.

"I know I can count on any of my teammates if I throw them the ball and they can take it and shoot it into the back of the net, no matter what," Claire said. "We’ve had that friendship and bond for so long that we know each other’s instincts, and I trust them so much."

"And she loves, loves her teammates, and they’re her friends. Her best friends," Julia Buccieri said.

Julie Buccieri has been the head coach of the Lancaster girls lacrosse program for 23 years, and over the last five, she’s had a front-row seat to watch Claire, her daughter, become one of the best lacrosse players this area has ever seen.

For Claire, it’s been a total family affair. Her younger sister, Brenna, and dad, Jeff, have been an instrumental part of her lacrosse journey.

"It’s just been so much, and I never take it for granted because I know in a year it’s not going to be like that anymore," Claire said.

"They work really hard to earn the accolades they get. They work hard to earn the attention they get. And it’s not because we’re their coaches, it’s in them and their work ethic," Julie said.

Claire will take that work ethic and talent down to Jacksonville University in the fall of 2027. But until then, we have a good feeling she’s going to chase a couple more records and some new hardware along the way.