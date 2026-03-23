GOWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — If there’s one thing you need to know about Gowanda senior basketball player Corrina John, she can spot up and hit shots from anywhere, and we mean anywhere.

“Shooting was the first thing I started practicing. And then I started getting deeper and deeper and taking a step back," Corrina said.

“Over at the center (Cattaragus Community Center), we have an NBA line, and she shot from it and made it. I said, 'OK, you kept your form good, and you still made it,'" Gowanda girls' basketball coach and Corrina's father, Eddie John, said.

It should come as no surprise that as her senior year was winding down, Gowanda’s lethal shooter surpassed 1,000 career points by making, you guessed it, a deep three-pointer.

“During the game, I guess the ref told my coach, aka my dad, and said I was three points away, but my dad asked not to tell me, or else I would’ve thought about it," Corrina said. "I felt relieved and all the pressure was off of trying to make it.”

WATCH: First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Gowanda's Corrina John

First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Gowanda's Corrina John

“She pulled up for a three like everyone knows how she shoots from deep, and she looked at us, and it was nice to see your daughter celebrate that moment with her family and friends," Eddie said.

It was a moment Corrina, Eddie, and the John family will never forget.

As for what’s next, she plans to compete in the Native American Basketball Invitational this summer with her travel team based out of Oklahoma.

“I think it’s a really big opportunity, and I don’t want to miss it," Corrina said. "I think it’s really cool to see people from these tournaments move on and play Division I. Seeing them on the TV and playing is really fun to watch.”

“I’ve always told her to get away from the community and go explore the world first before you solidify yourself in any community," Eddie said.

As Corrina explores the world her basketball talents bring her, she’ll continue to remind the next generation of athletes not only at Gowanda but also the Seneca Nation, that you can do anything you set your mind to.