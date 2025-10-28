First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Frontier's Reese Downey

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week's First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week is Reese Downey, a senior at Frontier High School who is standing out as one of the best.

When Downey entered her senior season on the Frontier girls' soccer team, the four-year varsity standout took on some new responsibilities.

"It was definitely a big jump from having no responsibilities to instead having to lead my team and lead by example," Downey said. "It was a big jump, but I felt like I fit in this spot good."

"She definitely thrives with the leadership position, especially amongst the younger players," coach Ronald Sporyz said. "Things are a little different in varsity when they get here. The pace is different, obviously the pressure is different, and I think Reese has done a really great job of keeping them comfortable."

The ECIC is packed with talented soccer players, but with 15 goals and 34 total points to her name this year, Downey has found a way to stand out with the best of the best.

"It definitely took a lot of practice," Downey said. "Me and my dad would always go to the fields to get better. My sister was a really, really good shooter, so she helped me a lot with that."

Downey has carried on the family legacy with the Falcons and also leads them into the playoffs with a real chance at bringing home some hardware. It's what will help define her time at Frontier, long after she graduates.

"I hope I'm remembered as somebody who was a great person, a great teammate, and somebody who brought a good positive vibe to practice — not just remembered for my soccer skills," Downey said.

"She's going to leave a legacy that this may have been, very well, the best team that Frontier girls' soccer has ever had," Sporyz said.

And the best part is, she'll be keeping all those talents local when she suits up for Daemen next season.