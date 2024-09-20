First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: Frontier's Marin Collins

HAMBURG, NY. (WKBW) — Frontier High School senior Marin Collins will soon go from a Frontier Falcon to Nittany Lion when she steps onto Penn State’s campus next fall to play Division I volleyball.

“Every time I stepped onto the campus it was just an amazing feeling," Collins told 7 Sports. "Being a part of that huge community, the coaches and team. It was just an amazing place to be.”

Before Collins takes her talents south to State College she’ll embark on her senior campaign destined to lead Frontier to its fourth sectional title in the last five years. As a third-year captain and varsity member since the 7th grade, Collins has her own approach to leadership.

“I don’t like to get in people’s faces, I don't like to yell I think that’s always for the coach. So I like to lead by example," Collins added. "I like to play like how other people should be playing, put in the effort others should be, and hopefully, everyone follows. That’s the kind of leader I like to be.”

Volleyball has given Collins all she could’ve ever wanted and more, but before she ever hit the court, she wanted to hit the runway.

“I went through a huge phase where I wanted to be a fashion designer," said Collins. "So I’d sit at my desk and decorate outfits and had this whole mannequin I would design. I bought a sewing machine and I was really into that for a really long time. Eventually, it faded out but for the longest time, I wanted to go to FIT (Fashion Institute of Technology) and be a fashion designer."

Awards, medals, and championships are all nice...But when her time at Frontier is over, Collins hopes that people will remember she’s more than just a list of accolades.

“I’d like to be known more for the person I am and not the volleyball player I was," said Collins. "So I’d want people to say she was an amazing teammate, an amazing leader, she picked me up when I was down and not so much oh she’s really talented."

And that’s what makes Collins this week’s first student Super 7 Athlete of the Week.