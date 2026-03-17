BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Earlier this season, City Honors senior Snow White eclipsed 1,000 career points in just two and a half seasons in the Centaurs varsity program.

Reaching the milestone was a big deal for White, even though she didn’t realize it when it happened.

“When I went to take the foul shot, I shot it, and it went in — and I realized I scored 1,000 points when I looked over to the bench and the crowd — they don’t celebrate that hard for a free throw, White said.

Her pursuit to accomplish that goal was a driving force behind the hard work she’s put in on the court.

“It was something that kept me going while I was still trying to play basketball," White said. "Trying to do that became really hard for me, so having a goal to achieve kept me in it and kept me motivated.”

WATCH: First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: City Honors' Snow White

First Student Super 7 Athlete of the Week: City Honors' Snow White

Anyone who knows White will tell you that she was bound for this type of success.

"Straight A student and very involved with extracurriculars," City Honors girls basketball coach John Heffron said. "Whether it be African dance or anything else she’s involved in. She’s an incredibly well-rounded person, and I think when you’re taught that, and you’re taught there’s life outside of basketball, that makes you a better basketball player.”

Heffron isn’t kidding. White is a part of numerous clubs and organizations, but basketball just speaks to her differently.

“I feel like basketball is that one thing I can do something with. So I really want to put my all into doing something with it," White said.

As her time as a Centaur winds down, more than the records, the accolades, and the success she’s earned at City Honors, White hopes she’s remembered for something greater.

“I would hope that I left off something kind, or loving, or something uplifting to them," White said. "I hope I was a good memory to anyone I interacted with.”