TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Our next First Student Super 7 Athlete, Kenmore East's Amelia MacKinnon, is breaking records in the pool and making her mark as she looks ahead to the state championship.

MacKinnon has qualified for states in four events: the 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard freestyle.

This season, she has broken multiple records, including the 100-yard freestyle record at her pool and school, along with the 100-yard backstroke and individual medley records.

For MacKinnon, each achievement is motivation to set her sights higher.

"When I break them, it's like, okay, what's my next one?" MacKinnon said. "Every time I start something, and then I end something, there's always something I look forward to after."

MacKinnon has been swimming since she was 7 years old. Kenmore School District head varsity swimming and diving coach Nate Bourke has watched her development since she joined in seventh grade.

"When she came into the program, I just knew she was going to be someone special," Bourke said. "She worked hard in the off-season, and over the course of the last six years, she has just really blossomed."

Now a team captain, MacKinnon leads by example in the pool and encourages her teammates as they work toward their own goals.

WATCH: First Student Super 7 Athlete: Kenmore East's Amelia MacKinnon

First Student Super 7 Athlete: Kenmore East's Amelia MacKinnon

Bourke said her determination stands out, especially when she faces a tough race. He praised her ability to regroup after a loss and prepare for the next competition.

With sectionals and the state championship ahead, MacKinnon hopes to lower her times, break more records and finish the season strong.

After high school, MacKinnon hopes to continue swimming in college while pursuing a degree in education.