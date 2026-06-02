BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Over the past four years, Nichols Senior Vonn Dudek has been tearing up tennis courts across Western New York. And now he’ll take his game to one of the most hallowed courts of all-time.

"So this is the first time the Catholic High School Association of New York has offered a state championship. It’ll be my first one, so I’m pretty excited. I get to play down at the US Open courts, which will be awesome," Vonn Dudek said.

The Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will be Dudek’s home for the weekend as he hunts for a state title. But before he goes down to the Big Apple...

"My classmates were super generous in voting me as their commencement speaker. I don’t know why they trusted me but they did so I’m hoping I can do a good job for them," Vonn Dudek said.

WATCH: First Student Super 7 Althlete of the Week: Nichols' Vonn Dudek

First Student Super 7 Althlete of the Week: Nichols' Vonn Dudek

Dudek will give his graduation speech on Friday afternoon, then drive to the airport to fly down to New York City before hitting the court on Saturday. It’s a lot to ask of one person, but if anyone can handle that, it’s Vonn Dudek.

"Just the ability to move on from a mistake here and there, he's got a clear head. He’s got the best footwork I’ve ever seen on the court from a high schooler. He moves so well and is always in the right position," Tyler Bosch, Nichols' head tennis coach, said.

After spending just an hour with Dudek, it’s easy to see why he’s the quintessential student-athlete. And if his commencement speech sounds anything like this, then the class of 2026 is in for a real treat.

"I mean, tennis is a sport where you’re losing so much. And it’s just like, yeah, you’re going to take losses, but you just have to rebound. And you have to think about that next point mentality, and I feel like I’ve been able to apply that to my life. I think it’s a great metaphor for life itself," Vonn Dudek said. "You’re going to get knocked down, but it’s not about why or if you get knocked down; it’s about how you respond to that. And I think tennis has taught me how to respond to it well."

Well said Vonn, well said.

