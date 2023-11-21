St. Joe’s Collegiate Institute announces basketball coach has died

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute announced Tuesday head basketball coach Gabe Michael has died. The cause of the death is still unknown.

Michael, 46, joined the school's coaching staff in 2018 and helped lead the Marauders to a Manhattan Cup in 2021.

“He was a role model, mentor, confidant, and friend to many, and he will be sorely missed by the entire SJCI school community,” said Christopher Fulco, SJCI President. “Gabe was more than just a coach; he was an older brother to our athletes and would do anything to ensure their success as players and as men.”

“Gabe cared as much about building men of character and integrity as he did about winning,” said Brian Anken, SJCI Athletic Director. “He was a champion of the entire St. Joe’s athletic department and will be deeply missed.”

Crisis counselors will be made available for students at SJCI in the coming weeks. Funeral details have not yet been finalized but will be shared with the school community when available.

