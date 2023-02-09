Southern Tier to Super Bowl: How Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni went from Jamestown to the NFL

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. [WKBW] — You've likely heard the phrase "there's always a Western New York connection." That mantra will prove true once again, as Nick Sirianni, a native of Jamestown, looks to become the first Western New Yorker to win a Super Bowl as a head coach.

"Nick is always telling stories about growing up here, and It's because of this place," his brother Jay Sirianni said. "Southwestern is special, it is special to us, and Nick is representing Southwestern well."

Nick Sirianni, 41, is in his second year as Philadelphia Eagles head coach. Before coaching, he was a star athlete at Southwestern High School in Jamestown, playing football, basketball, and running track. After high school, he played football for four years at the University of Mount Union in Ohio. A few years later, Sirianni became the defensive backs coach at Mount Union, kickstarting his new career.

Photo courtesy: Sirianni family

"I hope out of this one of our kids will think, if Nick can do it, I can do it," Southwestern Central Schools Superintendent Maureen Donahue said. "If they dream big, he is a great role model for our kids."

Jay Sirianni, like his brother Nick, has been involved in coaching for years. Their father, Fran, coached at Southwestern for decades. Coaching runs in their blood, but to see Nick on the biggest stage is surreal for the family and the entire community.

"Everything has been so surreal," Fran Sirianni said. "I can remember the first Super Bowl and all the Super Bowls in-between and all the hoopla. So now, to think that our son has been involved in all of that is mind-boggling."

It just hasn't sunk in yet and I don't know when it's going to sink in," Nick's mother, Amy, said. "I know we're going to the Super Bowl and we're going to be there, so I guess maybe I'll feel it when we're in the stadium."

Photo courtesy: Sirianni family

For the Siriannis it's hard to find the words to describe their excitement, but there is one common theme as this family, who has dedicated their lives to football, gets ready for their biggest game.

"Our family motto is faith, family and football," Fran added. "I think what makes me most proud is that all of my sons, including Nick, are good Christian men. They're dedicated to their families, and that makes me most proud. And the football opportunities, they are what they are."

"I'm super proud of him, he's my brother, and man, I get choked up," Jay said. "I mean on Sunday, we're going to be at the Super Bowl with a chance to lead the Eagles to the Lombardi tropy, it's amazing."