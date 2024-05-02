Watch Now
Work is underway in Buffalo on KeyBank Center renovations

Workers could be seen Thursday on the roof of KeyBank Center in Buffalo and a team spokesperson confirmed work is underway on the renovations.
Posted at 4:52 PM, May 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-02 16:58:47-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Workers could be seen Thursday on the roof of KeyBank Center in Buffalo (drone video of work above) and a team spokesperson confirmed work is underway on the renovations.

Earlier this year the Buffalo Sabres announced upgrades would be made to the KeyBank Center for the 2024-25 season.

The upgrades that were announced were a new state-of-the-art videoboard and a new roof.

The team previously announced it hired Pike Construction Services to oversee the installation of the new roof.

When the venue originally opened in 1996 as Marine Midland Arena it was the toast of the town. At the time, the brand new $127 million state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex was touted as a game changer for the Queen City.

But since it opened, there have been no substantial renovations, leaving the venue outdated and behind the times when it comes to offering a modern fan experience.

