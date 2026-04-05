With playoff ticket punched, Buffalo Sabres plan to host watch parties at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the Buffalo Sabres playoff ticket punched, plans are in place for fans who hope to be part of the celebration outside of KeyBank Center.

7 Sports has learned the Sabres will be hosting their official watch parties at Canalside. The venue will feature a large screen to watch the game, restrooms, food trucks, and other vendors.

These parties will take place for every Sabres home playoff game.

In previous years, the Sabres hosted their watch parties in the plaza right outside KeyBank Center, but that was before Canalside existed. Alumni Plaza will have food an entertainment options for fans, but there will not be a screen to watch the game itself.

There is no official date for the Sabres first playoff game, but the NHL playoffs are slated to begin on Saturday, April 18th. The Sabres final regular season game is on Wednesday, April 15th at KeyBank Center.

