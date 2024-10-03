Why this will be the season the Buffalo Sabres make the playoffs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Welcome to another season of Buffalo Sabres hockey.

As the team begins the 2024-2025 campaign overseas in Prague, fans everywhere hope this will finally be the year the longest playoff drought in North American professional sports ends.

The Sabres last made the playoffs in 2011 with Lindy Ruff behind the bench. 13 years and two teams later, Ruff has returned to Buffalo to help bring this once proud franchise back to where it belongs in the playoffs.

"I think we've got a hungry group that's ready to be challenged and pushed and I reminded them of that yesterday," Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said at the beginning of training camp. "When you use words like accountability and structure, and looking for clarity and are looking for more competitive and hard practices, they're going to get it. It's one thing to say it, now we need to back it up."

Ruff and his new team will have their first chance to make an impression in back-to-back games overseas against the Devils, where the Sabres coach spent the last four seasons.

So is this the year the playoff drought finally ends?

I believe it is.

My explanation is in the video at the top of the page.

The odds certainly aren't in my favor, but this team has to get back to the playoffs eventually, right?