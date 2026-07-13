Why the Peyton Krebs extension is a smart move for the Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of the Buffalo Sabres' most versatile players has inked a new four-year extension. On Monday, Peyton Krebs agreed to an extension with the Sabres worth $4.5 million per season.

The 25-year-old forward is coming off his best season in the NHL, tallying 39 points (12 goals, 17 assists) in 82 games played. In the playoffs, Krebs had six points in 13 games. He played in every game the Buffalo Sabres played last season.

Krebs was a restricted free agent and had filed for salary arbitration, with his hearing reportedly scheduled for August 1. This extension avoids the hearing and keeps Krebs in Buffalo for four more seasons.

Bove’s Take:

$4.5 million isn’t what it used to be in the NHL. This is a totally fair number for both sides. Since the deal was announced, I’ve seen some people suggest that it’s an overpay, and I don’t agree.

I like to look at the percentage of the salary cap the contract accounts for. A $4.5 million deal with a $104 million cap is about 4.3 percent. That's the same as a $3.5 million deal in 2021-2022 (the year the Sabres acquired Krebs).

Krebs isn’t going to be a guy who scores a ton of goals, but he can play almost anywhere in the lineup, and that’s valuable. In a perfect world for the Sabres, he’s a fourth-line player who is responsible at both ends of the ice. But when will the Sabres' entire roster actually be healthy? Krebs is the guy who can replace a first-line winger, a second- or third-line center, or be the driving force on the Sabres' fourth line. He’s the Sabres' Swiss-Army knife.

For a player who is still ascending and is only 25, this feels like a safe bet in a rising salary cap era. With Krebs, you know what you’re going to get, and that’s worth $4.5 million per season.