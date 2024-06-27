'We need things done': Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams taking different approach to 2024 NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS, NV. (WKBW) — On the eve of the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas, Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams made it clear that he and his staff are open to any sort of roster moves.

"We're actively shopping around," were the exact words GMKA used when talking with reporters on Thursday afternoon. This came just an hour after Buffalo traded the 11th overall pick to San Jose for picks 14 and 42 overall.

We have acquired the 14th and 42nd overall picks in the 2024 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Details: https://t.co/Du9QH0zin5 pic.twitter.com/UZtazOeThR — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 27, 2024

Adams added that just because they made this move with San Jose doesn't mean they're done. So what else could he do? Well, he's got more assets to move up and he even mentioned he could trade down again. But he's also open to making moves that don't give the team draft picks in return. Like moving forward Jeff Skinner.

"Like I said maybe a week ago everything is on the table. We're going to look at every possible scenario whether that's trade opportunities to make our team better. No final decision has been made yet on Jeff because we're not at that point yet. We need to really see how this shakes out," said Adams.

Moving off the Skinner talk, Adams made it clear that this organization is in a position where adding more talent to the roster now, rather than continuing to build on the prospect pipeline is paramount to the success of this team for this season and beyond.

"I felt like the last three years with the draft was so much about building the pipeline and giving us assets in our organization. And we're always going to do that but it's flipped in terms of we need things done. We need to be a team that's competitive, getting in the playoffs and fighting for those opportunities to do what we all want to do here which is win a Stanley Cup," said Adams.

The first round of the 2024 NHL Draft starts Friday, June 28th at 7:00 p.m. Rounds two through seven on Saturday, June 29th starting at 11:30 a.m.