Watch: What are the Buffalo Sabres biggest needs this summer?

WKBW
Posted at 2:29 PM, Jun 30, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — With the NHL Draft and the start of free agency rapidly approaching it's about to be a very busy month for Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams.

The Sabres own three first-round picks [9,16, & 28] and have plenty of salary cap space.

But how aggressive will Adams and the Sabres be this summer? 7 Sports Director Matt Bove caught up with Matthew Fairburn from The Athletic to discuss what the Sabres should be trying to accomplish.

