Watch: What are the Buffalo Sabres biggest needs this summer?

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — With the NHL Draft and the start of free agency rapidly approaching it's about to be a very busy month for Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams.
The Sabres own three first-round picks [9,16, & 28] and have plenty of salary cap space.
But how aggressive will Adams and the Sabres be this summer? 7 Sports Director Matt Bove caught up with Matthew Fairburn from The Athletic to discuss what the Sabres should be trying to accomplish.
Well look who made his Sabres TV debut 👀@MatthewFairburn shares his thoughts on how aggressive the Sabres will be this offseason. pic.twitter.com/9IdRsDwQd6— Matthew Bové (@Matt_Bove) June 27, 2022