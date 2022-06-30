Watch: What are the Buffalo Sabres biggest needs this summer?

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — With the NHL Draft and the start of free agency rapidly approaching it's about to be a very busy month for Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams.

The Sabres own three first-round picks [9,16, & 28] and have plenty of salary cap space.

But how aggressive will Adams and the Sabres be this summer? 7 Sports Director Matt Bove caught up with Matthew Fairburn from The Athletic to discuss what the Sabres should be trying to accomplish.