WATCH: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams talks NHL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft and ahead of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams, Associate General Manager Jason Karmanos and Director of Amateur Scouting Jerry Forton spoke to the media.

The Seattle Kraken selected Sabres defenseman Will Borgen in the expansion draft and the Sabres currently hold the number one overall pick in Friday's NHL Entry Draft.

"I think everybody submitted their list, caught their breathe a little bit, and as the last couple days have played out, started to understand what the roster might look like again," Adams said. "Obviously there has been a freeze so nothing can happen but lots of conversations, lots of different scenarios and as I said to you guys, we're willing to listen to every possible thing that will get our franchise pointed in the right direction, so that's what we'll continue to do."

