Sabres to select first overall in 2021 NHL Entry Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After their fourth dead last finish in the NHL standings since 2014, the Buffalo Sabres won the first overall pick in Wednesday night’s Draft Lottery.

The last time the Sabres had the first overall pick was in 2018 when they selected defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. The Swedish defenseman has amassed 107 points in 197 games since joining the Sabres.

This year’s top prospects feature a pair of Michigan Wolverines in defenseman Owen Power and center Matthew Beniers. Power boasts NHL-ready size at 6’5” and 214 pounds, while Beniers played at a point-per-game pace in Ann Arbor this year.

The 2021 NHL Entry Draft will begin on July 23rd. Like last year, the draft will be held remotely. It will be Kevyn Adams’s second NHL draft as the Sabres’ general manager.