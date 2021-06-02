Watch
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Sabres to select first overall in 2021 NHL Entry Draft

items.[0].image.alt
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres interim head coach Don Granato looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Bruins Sabres Hockey
Posted at 7:23 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 19:23:54-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After their fourth dead last finish in the NHL standings since 2014, the Buffalo Sabres won the first overall pick in Wednesday night’s Draft Lottery.

The last time the Sabres had the first overall pick was in 2018 when they selected defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. The Swedish defenseman has amassed 107 points in 197 games since joining the Sabres.

This year’s top prospects feature a pair of Michigan Wolverines in defenseman Owen Power and center Matthew Beniers. Power boasts NHL-ready size at 6’5” and 214 pounds, while Beniers played at a point-per-game pace in Ann Arbor this year.

The 2021 NHL Entry Draft will begin on July 23rd. Like last year, the draft will be held remotely. It will be Kevyn Adams’s second NHL draft as the Sabres’ general manager.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong