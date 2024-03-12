Want to watch the Buffalo Sabres play in Munich or Prague? Here's what you need to know

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are headed back to Europe to kick off the 2024-25 National Hockey League season.

The blue and gold will open the season with two games against the New Jersey Devils in Prague, Czechia at the O2 Arena on October 4 and October 5. Tickets will go on sale March 21 at 10 a.m.

The Sabres will also wrap up their training camp Munich, Germany where they will play an exhibition game against club Red Bull Munich of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL). This game on September 27 will be the grand opening event at Red Bull Munich's new arena, SAP Garden. Tickets for this game will go on sale May 7.

This will be the Sabres' third trip to Europe for regular-season games. They played in Helsinki, Finland and Berlin, Germany as part of the 2011 NHL Premiere. They also played in Stockholm, Sweden in the 2019 Global Series.

Buffalo's current roster has seven European players:



Rasmus Dahlin (Sweden)

Zemgus Girgensons (Latvia)

Henri Jokiharju (Finland)

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Finland)

Victor Olofsson (Sweden)

JJ Peterka (Germany)

Lukas Rousek (Czechia)



Interested in going to the games?

There will be travel packages available for anyone looking to head overseas to see the Sabres in action. The travel packages will include hotel, airfare, game tickets and more. You cansign up here to find out when the packages will become available.