Two Buffalo Sabres games postponed due to COVID-19 cases among the Columbus Blue Jackets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The NHL announced Monday two Buffalo Sabres games have been postponed due to COVID-19 cases among the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Sabres were scheduled to play the Blue Jackets Monday in Buffalo and Thursday in Columbus, those two games have been postponed as the Blue Jackets have been shut down by the NHL "due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days as well concern for continued COVID spread."

Friday it was announced the game scheduled for Wednesday between the Sabres and Colorado Avalanche was postponed due to COVID-19 cases among the Avalanche.

The team said further information on ticketing for the postponed games will be communicated as soon as it is available.

Buffalo's next game is scheduled for December 27 at KeyBank Center against the New York Islanders.