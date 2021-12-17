Watch
Buffalo Sabres game vs. Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 22 postponed due to Avalanche COVID-19 outbreak

Posted at 2:18 PM, Dec 17, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres will have their December 22 home game against the Colorado Avalanche postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Avalanche.

The National Hockey League postponed three games with the Calgary Flames through December 23, four games with the Avalanche which includes that December 22 game against the Sabres, and three games with the Florida Panthers.

The Sabres say information about tickets will be shared as soon as it is available.

The Sabres had several games postponed last season due to a COVID-19 outbreak within their roster.

The Sabres currently have zero players in COVID-19 protocol.

