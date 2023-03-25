Watch Now
Tuch's two goals help Sabres hold off late Devils' rally and snap four-game skid

Adrian Kraus/AP
Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch, behind right, celebrates with center Tage Thompson (72), right wing Jack Quinn (22), defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (26) and left wing Jeff Skinner (53) after scoring against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y., Friday, March 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 9:52 PM, Mar 24, 2023
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Behind two goals from Alex Tuch, the Buffalo Sabres earn a much-needed win over a very talented New Jersey Devils squad. The victory snaps Buffalo's four-game losing streak and nets them two points in the wild card standings.

The opening period started about as good as Buffalo could've asked for. Dylan Cozens struck gold first to give his guys an early 1-0 lead. That was followed up by Tage Thompson's 100th career goal and 44th of the season to put the Sabres up 2-0.

New Jersery answered back to cut the deficit to one with about nine minutes into the period. This was around the time Tage Thompson was seen heading back to the locker room.

As this news was breaking, Jack Quinn found the back of the net for the 14th time this season to put Buffalo ahead 3-1. Right as the period was coming to an end, the Devils chipped into the lead. Making it a 3-2 Buffalo advantage heading to the second.

Playmakers were getting after it in this one for Buffalo so Alex Tuch got in on the action early in the period to extend the lead back to 4-2. And then he got greedy and scored the team's 5th of the night just a few minutes later for goal number 32 of the season.

Thompson also made his way back on to the ice early in the second period. A good sign to see that he was at least able to go back in.

Overall the second period much quieter than the first. A Jack Hughes goal for New Jersey was overturned as replay showed he was offsides. So the Sabres maintained a 5-2 lead heading to the third.

No win in this league is ever easy as the Devils proved tonight. Two third period goals brought the Buffalo lead to its breaking point.

But as fate would have it tonight, the Sabres held off any late chances in the final 10 minutes on their way to a 5-4 win.

They'll look to keep stringing the wins together with a pivotal matchup against the New York Islanders on the road tomorrow. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. est.

