Tuch sparks Sabres third period push and snaps four-game skid in win over Toronto

TORONTO, ON — The Buffalo Sabres came alive in the third period on their way to a 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. The victory snaps Buffalo's previous four-game losing streak.

At the end of the first period, the score was knotted at zero. But Buffalo was outshot 12-3 at the end of the opening period.

Toronto got on the board first in the second netting two goals to give themselves a 2-0 lead. But Jack Quinn was able to cut that deficit to one with his 13th goal of the season.

So trailing 2-1 heading into the third the Alex Tuch's impact was felt. Fresh off his two weeks on injured reserve, he found the back of the net twice. His first goal (29) tied the game at two and his second (30) put the Sabres up 4-2. The go-ahead goal was scored by Dylan Cozens. His 26th of the year.

Despite a late Maple Leafs goal in the third, Buffalo held on to earn a massive two points in their first of three straight road games.

A date with the Washington Capitals awaits them on Wednesday. Puck drop is at 7:00 p.m. est.

