Thompson to miss 'significant time' due to upper body injury, Sabres fall to Bruins 5-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On a night when the Sabres honored captain Kyle Okposo for his 1,000th NHL game the celebration stopped the minute the puck was dropped.

Boston jumped out to a fast start, beating the Sabres 5-2.

Adding injury to insult, Sabres forward Tage Thompson left the game in the second period after blocking a shot. He was ruled out with an upper body injury. According to head coach Don Granato, Thompson will likely be missing "significant time".

The Bruins jumped out to an early lead three minutes into the game on a goal from Danton Heinen. Two minutes later David Pastrnak doubled the Bruins lead on a one-timer. Boston would add another goal later in the period to take a 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

That lead would extend to 5-0 in the second period before the Sabres finally responded. Victor Olofsson scored both Sabres goals. They were his first goals of the season.

Sabres goaltender Devon Levi struggled, allowing five goals on 17 shots. He was pulled late in the second period and replaced by Ukko Pekka Luukkonen.

With the loss, the Sabres drop to 7-8-1 on the season.

Next up for the Sabres: a three-game road trip that starts with a matchup in Winnipeg on Friday.