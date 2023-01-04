Thompson lifts Buffalo Sabres to 5-4 overtime win over Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson's third goal of the night, three minutes into overtime lifted the Sabres to a 5-4 win over the Capitals tonight,

It's Thompson's third hat-trick of the season. For his 30th goal of the season. All on January 3rd.

Tonight's game, a difficult one for the Sabres. As emotions from the injury sustained by Bills safety Damar Hamlin were on everyone's minds.

After the win, Buffalo general manager Kevyn Adams was the only one to speak with reporters. You can find his full remarks below.

We are live with GM Kevyn Adams. https://t.co/GuCUwmYVZf — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 4, 2023

The Sabres are back in action Saturday at home against Minnesota. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. est.

