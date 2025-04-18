'This year was a failure': Hear what the Buffalo Sabres had to say at locker room cleanout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres 2024-2025 season was a failure . That was the buzzword with the first wave of players who spoke on Friday for the final time this season.

After the year began with lofty playoff expectations, the Sabres spiraled out of control in December and dropped 13 straight games. The season was essentially over before the 2025 calendar year even began.

"As a team, we have to push to be better because this year was a failure in all of our minds," alternate captain Alex Tuch said.

"I'm sitting here, this year again with no playoffs," captain Rasmus Dahlin said. "It's not good enough."

"Ultimately, we failed," veteran forward Jason Zucker added. "We didn't accomplish our goals of getting to the playoffs and becoming a playoff team. I think that's a big piece of what we need to take into the offseason."

Acknowledging the failure is a start. For years, we've heard about how the team laid a foundation that can be built on for future success. But Zucker, who has played on plenty of playoff teams, had the perfect way of debunking the idea that hope can lead to success.

"I had a coach at one point tell me that hope is a s***ty strategy, so I'm going to stick to that," Zucker said. "There's no hope. I think for us it's an understanding of what helps you win."

But do the veterans on the team believe in the direction the organization is heading under the guidance of general manager Kevyn Adams and head coach Lindy Ruff?

Alternate captain Tage Thompson said, as a player, if you don't believe you have no business staying in Buffalo.

"I believe in Kevyn and Lindy and everyone up front making the decisions," Thompson said. "They're going to put together what they think is the best team and the best roster and it's our job to go on the ice and do it."

"I don't really know what we need, but I know the guys we have on our roster have to do a better job," Dahlin said.

Both Adams and Ruff are expected to meet with reporters for the final time this season on Saturday afternoon.