Third period collapse haults Buffalo Sabres momentum as Winnipeg Jets win 5-2

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres entered the third period of Sunday night's game at the KeyBank Center with a one-goal lead. However the Winnipeg Jets would score four unanswered goals in the final period. On their way to a 5-2 win.

1st Period

Both teams came into Sunday's showdown having played the night before. Both teams were victorious but both showed some fatigue in the opening period.

That was until Buffalo cashed in on a power-play opportunity. A Tic-Tac-Toe passing attack opened up the net for JJ Peterka and he would net his 20th goal of the season to put the Sabres ahead 1-0. Assists were credited to both Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner.

JJ's 20th is a beauty! pic.twitter.com/Cg3BpYjxnA — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 4, 2024

However that momentum would be short lived as Winnipeg's Nino Niederreiter would tie the game at 1-1, just as the period was coming to an end.

2nd Period

Just under the halfway mark in the period. Buffalo reclaimed some of that momentum. Eric Robinson found some space off the feed from Peyton Krebs and Zemgus Girgensons to slot his third goal of the season. Putting the Sabres back up 2-1.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen continued to be solid in between the pipes and would help preserve the 2-1 lead into the final period.

3rd Period

After killing a Buffalo power-play. Winnipeg would strike in the final period with an equalizer. Courtesy of Josh Morrissey. His 8th goal of the year.

Josh Norrissey is HIM 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SzyiMD6zWI — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 4, 2024

Then with just six minutes remaining, and the score still knotted at 2-2. The Jets struck gold again. This time from Morgan Barron, unassisted to take a 3-2 lead in the 3rd.

"Does Barron have any gas in the tank?"HE'S FUELLED BY PASSION ⛽️ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HJHSJQ2DZm — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 4, 2024

Two more empty-netters for the Jets put the icing on the cake for the road squad. Winnipeg pulls off the comeback. Scoring four unanswered goals in the 3rd period to win this one by a final of 5-2.

Up Next:

Buffalo will play in back-to-back road game starting Wednesday in Toronto.

