"The process isn't working", Eichel's agents respond to GM Kevyn Adams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday evening, Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams said the team was "in control of the process" when it came to the future of Jack Eichel in Buffalo.

"What's critically important to make sure is clear is that we're in control of this process. We have a player under contract. We don't feel any pressure," Adams said about a possible trade. "If there's a deal out there that we feel is the right thing for the Buffalo Sabres, that's going to help us improve we'd be open to it. But we're not in a position where we feel we're just going to do something to do it."

A day later Eichel's agents are responding to Adams' comments, and they're not happy.

Agents Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli sent a statement to 7 Eyewitness News following Adams' comments. The statement is as follows:

"In response to the Sabres’ statement regarding being in control of the process, Jack Eichel under contract, and other comments, we offer the following response:

The process is not working. As previously stated, we fully anticipated a trade by the start of the NHL free agency period. After the agreed upon and prescribed period for conservative rehabilitation lapsed in early June 2021, it was determined by the Sabres medical staff that a surgical procedure was required. The recommendation by Jack’s independent neurosurgeon, other spine specialists consulted, and the surgery Jack feels most comfortable having in order to correct a herniated disc in his neck is to proceed with Artificial Disc Replacement surgery. A further point of concern is that our camp was initially under the impression that the Sabres specialist was in agreement with the Artificial Disc Replacement surgery until that was no longer the case.

What is being left out of the discussion is that Jack would be able to play in the NHL for the start of the season pending medical clearance if he were allowed to have the surgery he desires even as of this date. Repeated requests have been made to the Sabres since early June to no avail. This process is stopping Jack from playing in the NHL and it is not working."

Eichel and the team have been at odds for months when it comes to Eichel's medical issues. He was visibly frustrated in his season-ending press conference and wouldn't commit to a future in Buffalo.