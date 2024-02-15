Talking Buffalo Sabres hockey at a volunteer fire company fish fry

As we begin the Lenten season the Buffalo Sabres are once again on the outside of the NHL playoff race.

But that’s been all too common for the Sabres as they find themselves on the verge of another year without the playoffs. The Sabres already own the longest playoff drought in the league at 12 seasons and are 30 games away from 13 unless something drastically changes.

So, as the Sabres begin their final third of the season, we went to a volunteer company for the first fish fry of the season to see what fans think about another disappointing year.

“I think I’m nuts, but I really enjoy the games,” 50-year season ticket holder Jack Zatyko said. “We’re sort of used to it now, but its got to stop.”

“I feel like they’ve got a lot to work on,” Len Scheuneman added.

While most fans agree that the season has been a disappointment so far, they also say the enjoy watching the games and have hope for the future.

