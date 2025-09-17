'Talk is cheap': Adams, Ruff know winning is only way to change narrative for Buffalo Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As training camp is set to begin with on-ice activity starting Thursday, Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams and head coach Lindy Ruff spoke with reporters on Wednesday about the direction of the organization.

In the grand scheme of things, snapping the current 14-year playoff drought is far and above the number one priority. It'll go a long way in inevitably changing the narrative around this franchise. However, both Adams and Ruff recognize that playoff spots aren't secured in October, which means the only way they can begin to change public opinion about the team is to win.

"I could stand up here all day and explain why we made this move and why we're excited about this roster, and that doesn't really matter," Adams said. "You guys are going to write what you want to write and say what you want to say on the radio or TV, and that's fine. We need to win, and I'm fully aware of that."

"Winning games will force people to say 'Oh, you're winning a lot of games,'" Ruff said. "Play good hockey and win games. Talk is cheap. I want to see where other teams say this is a tough team to play against, that was a hard game."

When it comes to addressing the key areas where Buffalo needed to be better, after Wednesday's press conference, it was clear that the defensive side of the puck is where the biggest change was needed.

"If you're going to be a winning team, you have to be able to defend," Ruff said. "You have to be able to score, but at important times you have to be able to defend when a game's 3-2 and you have to keep it there."

A few housekeeping notes to talk about, forward Alex Tuch and the team are still in active contract extension negotiations. Adams said on Wednesday that both sides want Tuch in Buffalo for the foreseeable future, but added, "These things take time."

On the injury front, Tuch is day-to-day with an injury, as is goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Forward Jordan Greenway is expected to miss "multiple weeks" with an injury.