Strong third period & stellar debut from Colten Ellis lift Buffalo Sabres to 4-2 win over Detroit Red Wings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Forward Jack Quinn had his best game of the season, scoring the game-winning goal in the third period and adding two assists en route to the Buffalo Sabres' 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Sabres goaltender Colten Ellis earned the win in his NHL debut, making 27 saves.

The Red Wings took a 1-0 lead early in the second period, but Buffalo responded with Jason Zucker’s fourth goal of the season on a pretty pass from Quinn. The Sabres took the lead later in the period on Tyson Kozak’s second goal in as many games, once again on a nice zone-entry and pass from Quinn. The Red Wings tied the game moments later, tying things at two heading into the final period.

But the Sabres responded with their best period of the night. Their power play converted on their fourth attempt of the evening, as Ryan McLeod found Jack Quinn to give the Sabres a 3-2 lead.

“There’s been some good games and some not as good ones, and tonight was a good one, so it was nice to produce a little bit,” Quinn said after the game.

Moments after Quinn’s goal, the Red Wings had an excellent scoring chance, but Ellis made his biggest save of the night. Later in that same shift, Josh Doan doubled the lead for the Sabres, sealing the win for the Sabres.

In the stands, Ellis had more than two dozen members of his family and friends in attendance for his NHL debut. He said it was an emotional day, and it means the world to him to share tonight with those he’s closest to.

“It's huge for me, but it's also huge for everyone in my family. They've made so many sacrifices to help me get to this moment,” Ellis said after the win. “I’m just looking forward to sharing this moment. It’s not only my moment, it’s theirs as well.”

With the win, the Sabres improve to 3-4 on the season. Zucker, who scored the Sabres' first goal, left the game with an upper-body injury and didn’t play in the third period. The Sabres have a chance to improve to .500 on the season with a home game Friday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

