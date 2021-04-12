Still no timeline on return to lineup for Sabres captain Jack Eichel

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel hasn't played in a game since he was injured on March 7 against the New York Islanders.

Since that game, the Sabres front office and coaching staff have remained tight-lipped about Eichel and his injury.

On Monday, following the NHL trade deadline, Kevyn Adams was asked about the status of the Sabres' captain.

"I think it's important that when we have the proper information to share in one way or another that we will be completely transparent," Kevyn Adams said. "I think part of this for Jack has been to make sure the reason he's not playing is that he's no healthy enough to play and we need to help him and we need to do everything we can as an organization to get him back there."

Adams went on to say there will be more clarity in the coming days and they got a little bit of an update last week.

In 21 games this season, Eichel has two goals and 16 assists. The Sabres have 15 regular-season games left on their schedule and Adams wouldn't speculate whether or not Eichel would return to the lineup at some point this season.

