Spiraling Out of Control: Lack of execution leads to Buffalo Sabres 6th straight loss

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — A day after Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams held a press conference that left the fanbase with more questions than answers. His team took the ice Saturday afternoon in front of those same fans. Having lost their last five in a row coming in.

An abysmal second period put Buffalo behind by two goals and from there they continued to spiral in a 5-2 loss to the Utah Hockey Club.

The two goal scorers for Buffalo, Tyson Kozak the first of his NHL career, and fellow forward Jiri Kulich.

At the end of the day the team’s 6th straight loss which had fans chanting “Fire Adams” and “Where is Terry” falls on one thing. Execution.

"I think it's execution and getting back to our game. You can't go offside eight times in a game or I don't know how many times it was today," says forward Jason Zucker. "We just need to get back to executing at a high level like we know how to.

"This is like mentally one of the weakest games I've seen where you go offside that number of times," head coach Lindy Ruff said. "You don't execute the small plays. The execution part in us, executing at a high level was not good enough. Just go back onto the ice, practice the simple stuff that leads to the better plays."

This marks the longest losing streak for the Sabres since the 2022-2023 season when they lost eight in a row. And you may remember they ended up missing the playoffs by one point that year.

They’re back in action at home Monday night against Detroit. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. EST.