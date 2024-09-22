Second-period surge lifts Buffalo Sabres and its core over Pittsburgh Penguins in preseason opener

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Five second-period goals helped push the Buffalo Sabres and a majority of its NHL-level core to a 7-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday night in the preseason opener at the KeyBank Center.

After playing to a 1-1 tie in the first period, Buffalo's offense ignited, scoring five unanswered goals in the second period to take a 6-1 lead heading into the final 20.

2nd Period Goal Recap

JJ PETERKA x 2 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Gms7ix1h0t — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 22, 2024

JJ Peterka scores his THIRD goal of the game! 🔥 #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/ZfQg876DoA — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 22, 2024

Buffalo would not take their foot off the gas going into the third. Dylan Cozens opened the scoring in the third.

3rd Period Goal Recap

THAT ANGLE 🤯 Dylan Cozens makes it 7-1! #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/omlesAURpD — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 22, 2024

Pittsburgh would score two unanswered goals in the third, but Buffalo would close it out for a 7-3 win in their preseason opener.

UP NEXT

Buffalo will host the Columbus Blue Jackets in preseason game number two on Monday at 5:00 p.m. EST.