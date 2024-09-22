Second-period surge lifts Buffalo Sabres and its core over Pittsburgh Penguins in preseason opener

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Five second-period goals helped push the Buffalo Sabres and a majority of its NHL-level core to a 7-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday night in the preseason opener at the KeyBank Center.
After playing to a 1-1 tie in the first period, Buffalo's offense ignited, scoring five unanswered goals in the second period to take a 6-1 lead heading into the final 20.
2nd Period Goal Recap
Buffalo would not take their foot off the gas going into the third. Dylan Cozens opened the scoring in the third.
3rd Period Goal Recap
Pittsburgh would score two unanswered goals in the third, but Buffalo would close it out for a 7-3 win in their preseason opener.
UP NEXT
Buffalo will host the Columbus Blue Jackets in preseason game number two on Monday at 5:00 p.m. EST.