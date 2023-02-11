Second and third period collapse dooms Sabres in 7-2 loss to Calgary

BUFFALO NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres were outscored 7-0 after the first period by the Calgary Flames Saturday afternoon at the KeyBank Center, en route to 7-2 loss.

Fresh off the All-Star break Tage Thompson wasted no time showing that he was more than healthy enough to be on the ice this afternoon. His 35th goal of the season put Buffalo put ahead 1-0. Which was followed up by Casey Mittelstadt's 8th goal of the season a few minutes later that gave the Sabres a 2-0 lead at the end of the first.

The second period, was a whole different story. Check out Calgary's four goal period that pushed them ahead 4-2 at the end of the period.



GOAL SCORER TIME SCORE Jakob Pelletier 2:17 2-1 SABRES Mikael Backlund 2:37 2-2 Dennis Gilbert 4:04 3-2 FLAMES Nazem Kadri 7:39 4-2 Flames

The Flames added three more insurance goals in the third to make it a 7-2 Sabres deficit. And this afternoon the KeyBank Center did not bear witness to a miraculous comeback. As Buffalo falls 7-2.

They'll hit the road for their next three games. A western road trip starting Monday against the Los Angeles Kings.