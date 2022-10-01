Sabres win exhibition over Pittsburgh 3-1

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen recorded 32 saves in Buffalo's 3-1 win over Pittsburgh in Saturday's exhibition game at the Key Bank Center.
The Sabres goals came from a trio Victor Olofsson, Tage Thompson and Jack Quinn on an empty net late in the third period.
After the win, Buffalo announced a plethora of roster moves that included guys like Matt Savoie, Jiri Kulich and Tyson Kozak.
We've made a number of roster moves.
Full details: https://t.co/PFeCnIzjax pic.twitter.com/MwbVibYvp4
— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 1, 2022
Buffalo will host Carolina Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for another exhibition game at the Key Bank Center.