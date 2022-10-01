Sabres win exhibition over Pittsburgh 3-1

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen recorded 32 saves in Buffalo's 3-1 win over Pittsburgh in Saturday's exhibition game at the Key Bank Center.

The Sabres goals came from a trio Victor Olofsson, Tage Thompson and Jack Quinn on an empty net late in the third period.

After the win, Buffalo announced a plethora of roster moves that included guys like Matt Savoie, Jiri Kulich and Tyson Kozak.

We've made a number of roster moves. Full details: https://t.co/PFeCnIzjax pic.twitter.com/MwbVibYvp4 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) October 1, 2022

Buffalo will host Carolina Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for another exhibition game at the Key Bank Center.

