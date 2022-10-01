Watch Now
Sabres win exhibition over Pittsburgh 3-1

Team makes roster moves after game
Buffalo Sabres right wing Jack Quinn (22) celebrates with teammates after scoring an empty-net goal during the third period of a preseason NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen recorded 32 saves in Buffalo's 3-1 win over Pittsburgh in Saturday's exhibition game at the Key Bank Center.

The Sabres goals came from a trio Victor Olofsson, Tage Thompson and Jack Quinn on an empty net late in the third period.

After the win, Buffalo announced a plethora of roster moves that included guys like Matt Savoie, Jiri Kulich and Tyson Kozak.

Buffalo will host Carolina Tuesday night at 7 p.m. for another exhibition game at the Key Bank Center.

