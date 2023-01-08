Olofsson, Dahlin score twice in Sabres 6-5 overtime win over Minnesota

BUFFALO NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres captured a heart-racing 6-5 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild tonight at the KeyBank Center.

Buffalo would strike first in this contest. Victor Olofsson on assists by both Casey Mittelstadt and Rasmus Dahlin put the Sabres up 1-0 at the end of the opening period.

Minnesota would come out swinging in the second period. Tallying two unanswered goals by both Brandon Duhaime and Kirill Kaprizov. Taking a 2-1 lead.

But then Buffalo's offense would erupt just minutes later. First Tage Thompson's 31st goal of the season tied the game back up at 2-2. Rasmus Dahlin added the go-ahead goal less than two minutes later. And Dylan Cozens added some insurance on a power play to give the Sabres a 4-2 lead.

A late 2nd period goal by Minnesota made Buffalo's lead only one entering the third period.

Three unanswered goals would lead to a Wild 5-4 advantage. But with under three minutes left to play Dahlin's second goal of the game tied it up at 5-5. And overtime would be how this contest ended tonight.

Under a minute left, Olofsson netted the game-winning goal to give Buffalo a 6-5 win in another overtime victory.

The Sabres are back in action at the KeyBank Cente, Monday night against Philadelphia. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. est.